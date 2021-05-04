MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.43. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,323 shares of company stock worth $9,895,366. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 196,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

