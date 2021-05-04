MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €199.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €189.67 ($223.14).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €208.70 ($245.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 46.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €201.26 and a 200-day moving average of €197.17. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

