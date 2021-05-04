Multiplier (BMXX) One Day Volume Tops $761.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $19.52 or 0.00035859 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $761.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00066257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00273457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.42 or 0.01165631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00031626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00747896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,525.71 or 1.00181105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

