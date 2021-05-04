MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

NASDAQ:MVBF traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,807. The company has a market capitalization of $471.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

