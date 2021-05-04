Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,862. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,649 shares of company stock worth $5,555,189 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

