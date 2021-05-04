National Bankshares Upgrades Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Outperform

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.88.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.40. The company had a trading volume of 977,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,585. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.02 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.18. The stock has a market cap of C$878.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.67.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

