Natmin Pure Escrow Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market cap of $160,852.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00073097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003272 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002907 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

