Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NAVI opened at $16.87 on Monday. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

