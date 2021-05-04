Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $34.93 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $692.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

