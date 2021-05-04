Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMM. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE NMM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $692.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

