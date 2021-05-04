NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.78 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.