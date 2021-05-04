NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NCR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 18,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 46,958 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth $18,259,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

