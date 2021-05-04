NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $50.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NCR stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Analyst Recommendations for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

