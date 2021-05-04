NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $53.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCR. Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NCR opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

