NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

