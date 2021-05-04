NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,640. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.