Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,425.0 days.

MXTOF opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Neles Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Neles Oyj Company Profile

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

