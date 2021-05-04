Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RRSSF traded down 0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,093. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.61.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit