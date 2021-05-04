Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RRSSF traded down 0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,093. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.61.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.