Neovasc (NVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.71 million.
Shares of NVC opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78. Neovasc has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$6.07.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
