Neovasc (NVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.71 million.

Shares of NVC opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78. Neovasc has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$6.07.

In other news, Director Paul Geyer acquired 25,000 shares of Neovasc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,163.30.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

