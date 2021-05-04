New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.98. 9,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,097. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.62. The firm has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.