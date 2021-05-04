New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. Etsy comprises 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,484. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $187.58. 16,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,991. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.