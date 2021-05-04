New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 6,691 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period.

SPLG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

