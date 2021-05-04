New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 4,939 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. ProShares Online Retail ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

