New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 88,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,061. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

