New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYMT stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Earnings History for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit