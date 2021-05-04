New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYMT stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

