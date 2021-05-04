New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

