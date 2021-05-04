New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.91 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

