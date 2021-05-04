New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.18 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FOX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

