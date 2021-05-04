New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,347 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,347 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

