Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,429,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $22,114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

