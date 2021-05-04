Newfound Research LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,292. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

