Newfound Research LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Newfound Research LLC cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cerner by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Cerner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 170,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,690. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.