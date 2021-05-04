Newfound Research LLC Reduces Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $10,851,237 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.