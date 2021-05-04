Newfound Research LLC Sells 279 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $211.98. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

