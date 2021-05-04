Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,240 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

