Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003469 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $303.43 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00269190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.84 or 0.01165824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.39 or 0.00727255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,074.35 or 1.00036096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,358 coins and its circulating supply is 158,883,710 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.