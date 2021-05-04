NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,946. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $275.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

