Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Short Interest Update

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 40,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 30.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Nikola stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 7,350,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728,954. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 501.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKLA. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.