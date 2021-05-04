Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of J2 Global worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global stock opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.