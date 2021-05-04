Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.3% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 229,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 58.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 90.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

LW stock opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

