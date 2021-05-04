NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 671,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

