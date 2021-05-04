NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 4,145 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $101,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $23.83 on Tuesday, reaching $661.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $636.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.30, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

