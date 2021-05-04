NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 30,732 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

