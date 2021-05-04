NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,602 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $71,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. 39,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.