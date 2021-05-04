NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $36.11 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $308.59. 8,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,169. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,565 shares of company stock worth $3,912,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.