NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $44.19 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,595 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $44,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. 61,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

