NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,075 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $237,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $62,688,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $43,120,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $291.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.