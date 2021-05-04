NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NN alerts:

NNBR stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $318.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

NNBR has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.