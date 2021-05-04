Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Noodles & Company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 2880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $556.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.