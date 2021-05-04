North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NRT opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,101.43% and a net margin of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

